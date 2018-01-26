Check the ingredient list below, and you’ll notice there's only 1tsp of butter per sandwich and two slices of bacon. If you don’t want to use traditional bacon, swap it for turkey or Canadian bacon instead. If you don’t have a panini press, grill sandwich in a skillet over medium heat, turning once, until the bread is toasted and the cheese has melted (about three minutes).
Nutrition (per panini)
Calories: 386; total fat: 21g; saturated fat: 10g; protein: 24g; carbohydrates: 26g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 229mg; sodium: 589mg
Recipe and photo by The American Egg Board.
Heat panini press according to manufacturer’s directions.
Beat eggs, water, salt, and pepper in a microwave-safe bowl until blended. Microwave on high 45 seconds; stir. Microwave until eggs are almost set—30-45 seconds longer.
Spread butter evenly on one side of each bread slice. Layer bacon, tomato, scrambled eggs, and cheese evenly on unbuttered side of two bread slices. Cover with remaining bread, buttered-side up.
Grill sandwiches in panini press, on medium-high heat, until bread is toasted and cheese is melted—about 2 minutes.