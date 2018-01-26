Check the ingredient list below, and you’ll notice there's only 1tsp of butter per sandwich and two slices of bacon. If you don’t want to use traditional bacon, swap it for turkey or Canadian bacon instead. If you don’t have a panini press, grill sandwich in a skillet over medium heat, turning once, until the bread is toasted and the cheese has melted (about three minutes).

Nutrition (per panini)

Calories: 386; total fat: 21g; saturated fat: 10g; protein: 24g; carbohydrates: 26g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 229mg; sodium: 589mg

Recipe and photo by The American Egg Board.