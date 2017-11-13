When you’re shopping, look for a bird labeled “pasture raised” and “organic,” because a turkey that’s been raised without hormones, steroids, or antibiotics—and hasn’t been injected with flavor-faking liquids—will taste better.
When you prep it, season it with simply salt and pepper, not a slathering of oil or butter. It’s important that the skin be completely dry when you put it in the oven.
Preheat oven to 400 ̊.
Place turkey, breast-side down, on a rack in a large baking dish. Season liberally with salt and pepper.
Cover with foil, poke holes in foil, and roast for 45 minutes.
Turn breast-side up; roast until an instant-read thermometer registers 160°F in the breast and 170°F in the thigh. Let rest for 30 minutes.