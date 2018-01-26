Stir-fries are one of the quickest meals you can whip up. Purchasing bagged and pre-cut vegetables also helps cut down on any measuring and prep time. The prepared peanut vinaigrette may add some sugar, but you can cut back on that by making your own several days in advance instead of opting for store-bought. Also, don’t forget to defrost the shrimp in the refrigerator the night before or the morning before you leave for work.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 500; total fat: 12g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 42g; carbohydrates: 57g; sugar: 25g; fiber: 13g; cholesterol: 227mg; sodium: 685mg

Recipe and photo by Kelli Shallal, M.P.H., R.D., C.P.T., of Hungry Hobby.