A typical Monte Cristo sandwich is fried in butter and topped with powdered sugar—and that means close to 1,200 calories and 70g of fat. This version, on the other hand, can be whipped up in 10 minutes and contains 441 calories and 12g of fat, along with 34g of muscle-making protein.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 441; total fat: 11.5g; saturated fat: 3.5g; protein: 34.3g; carbohydrates: 51.4g; sugar: 20.6g; fiber: 6.3g; cholesterol: 225mg; sodium: 730mg

Recipe and photo by Angie Asche M.S., R.D., of Eleat Sports Nutrition, L.L.C.