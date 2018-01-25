A typical Monte Cristo sandwich is fried in butter and topped with powdered sugar—and that means close to 1,200 calories and 70g of fat. This version, on the other hand, can be whipped up in 10 minutes and contains 441 calories and 12g of fat, along with 34g of muscle-making protein.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 441; total fat: 11.5g; saturated fat: 3.5g; protein: 34.3g; carbohydrates: 51.4g; sugar: 20.6g; fiber: 6.3g; cholesterol: 225mg; sodium: 730mg
Recipe and photo by Angie Asche M.S., R.D., of Eleat Sports Nutrition, L.L.C.
In a medium bowl, beat together egg and milk, and set aside. In a separate small bowl, make sauce by combining raspberry jam, mustard, and rosemary.
Preheat skillet over medium-high heat, spray well with nonstick cooking spray.
Spread the mustard-jam sauce onto both slices of bread. Add the Swiss cheese and turkey. Put together the slices of bread to make the sandwich, and lightly dip both sides of the sandwich into egg/milk mixture. Place sandwich onto skillet, and cook about 3 minutes each side (flipping when lightly browned). Slice in half, and serve warm.