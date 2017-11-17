Everybody loves a slider—they're the perfect, bite-size party food. And with this recipe, which lightens up the calorie load and bumps up the protein, you can scarf down as many as you want without feeling guilty.
Nutrition (per serving)
322 calories; 33g protein; 33g carbs; 7g fat
Ingredients
For the pulled chicken:
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 1⁄2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 medium onion, diced
2 cups barbecue sauce
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
For the coleslaw:
1⁄2 cup reduced-fat mayo
2 Tbsp cider vinegar
1 tsp Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper
1⁄2 head green cabbage, shredded
1⁄2 head red cabbage, shredded
2 carrots, shredded
12 whole-wheat slider buns
How to make it
Salt and pepper chicken; set aside. In a 5- to 6-qt slow cooker, add onion and BBQ and Worcestershire sauces. Add chicken, and coat with sauce. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours, then on high for 4 to 5 hours.
To make coleslaw, combine mayo, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper. Add cabbages and carrots; stir.
Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred, then spoon onto buns; top with slaw.