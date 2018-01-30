The easiest thing to do to make sure you have a healthy dinner on the table is to use a slow cooker. This chicken recipe has only five ingredients. Once you get back from the gym, there’s nothing left to do except enjoy.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 220; total fat: 19g; saturated fat: 5g; protein: 13g; carbohydrates: 0g; sugar: 0g; fiber: 0g; cholesterol: 61mg; sodium: 233mg
Recipe and photo by Jenna Braddock, R.D.N., of Make Healthy Easy.
Do in advance: In the morning, mix the oil, salt, pepper and herbs de Provence in a small bowl. Set aside.
Drain any excess fluid off the chicken, and remove anything hiding out in the cavity. Use paper towels to pat-dry the skin.
Working from the back of the bird, breast facing up, gently move your hands under the skin to loosen it. Work over the breast and down the sides over the leg and thigh. Work on the right or left side individually, removing your hand in-between and reinserting on the other side of the breast bone.
Using a spoon or your hand, spread the oil mixture under the skin. Try to spread around evenly and ensure some gets over the thigh. Reserve a small amount of oil.
Place chicken in the slow cooker, breast side up. Pour any remaining oil over bird, and spread around.
Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours, until meat is cooked through and very tender.