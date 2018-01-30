The advanced prep in these bowls consists of whipping up the sauce in advance, cooking the noodles, and prepping the veggies. You can easily get this done the night before or in around 20 minutes before heading to work.
Nutrition (per 1 bowl)
Calories: 420; total fat: 7g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 35g; carbohydrates: 54g; sugar: 6g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 215mg; sodium: 310mg
Recipe and photo by Emily Cope-Kyle, M.S., R.D.N., owner of emilykylenutrition.com.
For advance prep of the spicy Thai sauce: Prepare it a few days ahead of time to let the flavors marinate.
Combine all ingredients for the spicy Thai sauce in a mason jar. Secure the top and shake vigorously for 2 minutes. You want to ensure the sugar is completely dissolved.
Prepare and store the ingredients for the bowl in the refrigerator, including the cooked noodles, until you're ready to put everything together.
Day of assembly: Combine ¼ of the cooked soba noodles with the ¼ of the spiralized zucchini. Add ¼ of the vegetables and ¼ shrimp in a large bowl. Add 2Tbsp of the spicy Thai sauce, and toss well.
Making this for lunch or after the gym? Throw all the ingredients into a Tupperware container and shake. That's it. If you're making this dish at home, feel free to garnish your dish with some scallions and chopped cashews.