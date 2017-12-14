Servings
Beef gets a bad reputation for being super-high in fat. Thanks to increased trimming practices, the amount of external fat in retail cuts has decreased by 80% over the past 20 years. Lean cuts of beef like sirloin contain less than 10% fat by weight.

Recipe and photo by Kristi Rimkus of Mother Rimmy’s.

Prep Time: 
20
Cook Time: 
30
Ingredients 
6 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed into smaller pieces
1 lb top sirloin steaks, thinly cut
2 Tbsp canola oil
3 Tbsp lime juice
1 tsp brown sugar
3 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce
1 ½ tsp chili garlic sauce
1 cup white onion, thinly sliced
1 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
3 cups cabbage, very thinly sliced
6 medium whole grain tortillas
How to make it 

Place potatoes in a vegetable steamer and steam until just tender—approximately 15-20 minutes.

While sweet potatoes steam, grill beef for 2-3 minutes per side. The beef should be slightly pink in the center. Remove from heat and allow to sit for a few minutes, then slice into strips.

Combine oil, lime juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, and chili garlic sauce in a jar, and shake until combined.

Combine onion and cabbage in a bowl, and toss with ½ the dressing.

Arrange beef and sweet potatoes on a platter, with the cabbage salad. Drizzle remaining dressing over the beef and sweet potatoes.

Warm tortillas in the microwave, and serve with cabbage salad, sweet potatoes, and beef.