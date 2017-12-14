Beef gets a bad reputation for being super-high in fat. Thanks to increased trimming practices, the amount of external fat in retail cuts has decreased by 80% over the past 20 years. Lean cuts of beef like sirloin contain less than 10% fat by weight.
Recipe and photo by Kristi Rimkus of Mother Rimmy’s.
Place potatoes in a vegetable steamer and steam until just tender—approximately 15-20 minutes.
While sweet potatoes steam, grill beef for 2-3 minutes per side. The beef should be slightly pink in the center. Remove from heat and allow to sit for a few minutes, then slice into strips.
Combine oil, lime juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, and chili garlic sauce in a jar, and shake until combined.
Combine onion and cabbage in a bowl, and toss with ½ the dressing.
Arrange beef and sweet potatoes on a platter, with the cabbage salad. Drizzle remaining dressing over the beef and sweet potatoes.
Warm tortillas in the microwave, and serve with cabbage salad, sweet potatoes, and beef.