Servings
4
Cook Time
20
Prep Time
5

A pinch of cayenne pepper ought to satisfy your heat requirements in this otherwise delectably warm turkey soup. It makes for the perfect day-after-Thanksgiving snack that will ease you back into clean eating after your day of gorging.  

Nutrition (per serving)

293 calories, 26g protein, 35g carbs, 6g fat

Makes 4 Servings
Prep Time: 
5
Cook Time: 
20
Ingredients 
1 cup packed baby spinach
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium carrot, chopped
1 rib celery, chopped
1 medium turnip, chopped
1 (15-oz) can brown lentils, drained
6 oz leftover skinless turkey, shredded into bite-size pieces
6 cups (48 fluid oz) low-sodium turkey or chicken stock
1 Tbsp mirin (Japanese sweet rice wine found in the Asian aisle)
2 bay leaves
1/8 tsp cayenne
How to make it 

Stack spinach leaves, roll, then slice into ribbons. 

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. When simmering, add onion, carrot, celery, and turnip. Cook till onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add lentils, turkey, stock, mirin, and bay leaves; stir to combine. Turn heat up to high and bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer till lentils are tender, about 20 minutes.

Remove bay leaves. Stir in cayenne and spinach. Ladle into bowls.