A pinch of cayenne pepper ought to satisfy your heat requirements in this otherwise delectably warm turkey soup. It makes for the perfect day-after-Thanksgiving snack that will ease you back into clean eating after your day of gorging.
Nutrition (per serving)
293 calories, 26g protein, 35g carbs, 6g fat
Stack spinach leaves, roll, then slice into ribbons.
Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. When simmering, add onion, carrot, celery, and turnip. Cook till onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add lentils, turkey, stock, mirin, and bay leaves; stir to combine. Turn heat up to high and bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer till lentils are tender, about 20 minutes.
Remove bay leaves. Stir in cayenne and spinach. Ladle into bowls.