So you want a quick breakfast that isn't a Pop-Tart or a granola bar. Thankfully, we have a pretty simple solution—by combining yogurt with protein powder, strawberries, and almonds, you have a nutritious, flavorful meal that will keep you satisfied until lunch, with no cooking required.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 395; protein: 40g; carbs: 27g; fat: 15g; fiber: 3g