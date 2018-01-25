So you want a quick breakfast that isn't a Pop-Tart or a granola bar. Thankfully, we have a pretty simple solution—by combining yogurt with protein powder, strawberries, and almonds, you have a nutritious, flavorful meal that will keep you satisfied until lunch, with no cooking required.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 395; protein: 40g; carbs: 27g; fat: 15g; fiber: 3g
Ingredients
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 cup plain, low-fat greek yogurt
3 Tbsp almonds, sliced
4 strawberries, sliced
How to make it
Combine protein powder with yogurt, and stir until completely mixed.
Top with almonds and strawberries.