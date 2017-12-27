We're sure you already know the positive aspects of fruit (vitamins and minerals), green veggies (nutrient-heavy), almonds ("good" fat), and chicken (lean protein). So why not combine them all into a salad? You'll be baffled that you didn't think of making this sooner.

Key fat-burning ingredient:

Strawberries: These little red gems have been shown to boost metabolism, stabilize blood sugar, and suppress appetites.

Recipe and photo courtesy of E. A. Stewart, R.D., @ The Spicy RD