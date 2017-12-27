We're sure you already know the positive aspects of fruit (vitamins and minerals), green veggies (nutrient-heavy), almonds ("good" fat), and chicken (lean protein). So why not combine them all into a salad? You'll be baffled that you didn't think of making this sooner.
Key fat-burning ingredient:
Strawberries: These little red gems have been shown to boost metabolism, stabilize blood sugar, and suppress appetites.
Recipe and photo courtesy of E. A. Stewart, R.D., @ The Spicy RD
Prepare the salad dressing by combining the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, strawberries, salt and pepper in a blender, and blend on high until smooth. Set aside, or store in refrigerator until ready to use.
To assembles the salads, place 3 cups each of arugula or other salad greens on two plates. Divide remaining ingredients in half and top greens with sliced strawberries, sliced chicken breast, goat cheese, and slivered almonds. Drizzle salad dressing evenly over each plate, and top each salad with ½ cup optional micro greens. Serve immediately.