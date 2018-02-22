Shrimp is a very lean protein. It's also rich in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are especially helpful for building muscle. And while nutritionists once thought that shrimp contained too much unhealthy cholesterol, more recent studies have revealed that dietary cholesterol doesn’t impact your blood cholesterol as much as we'd previously thought.

So with this recipe, you can be confident you're getting a well-rounded macro balance that will be plenty good for you in the long run.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 510; Total Fat: 22 grams; Saturated Fat: 4 grams; Protein: 34 grams: Carbohydrates: 48 grams; Sugar: 27 grams; Fiber: 9 grams; Cholesterol: 241 milligrams; Sodium: 531 milligrams

Recipe and photo by Abbey Sharp, R.D., of Abbey’s Kitchen.