Shrimp is a very lean protein. It's also rich in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are especially helpful for building muscle. And while nutritionists once thought that shrimp contained too much unhealthy cholesterol, more recent studies have revealed that dietary cholesterol doesn’t impact your blood cholesterol as much as we'd previously thought.
So with this recipe, you can be confident you're getting a well-rounded macro balance that will be plenty good for you in the long run.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 510; Total Fat: 22 grams; Saturated Fat: 4 grams; Protein: 34 grams: Carbohydrates: 48 grams; Sugar: 27 grams; Fiber: 9 grams; Cholesterol: 241 milligrams; Sodium: 531 milligrams
Recipe and photo by Abbey Sharp, R.D., of Abbey’s Kitchen.
In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients. Adjust seasonings, as necessary. Set aside.
Preheat oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add the chickpeas and a generous pinch of salt, pepper and paprika. Sauté until golden and crispy, shaking or stirring often, for about 6 minutes.
In a large bowl, mix together the lettuce, cucumber, beets, figs, feta and mint.
Preheat the oil in the nonstick skillet over high heat. Add the shrimp, along with a pinch of salt, paprika and sumac. Cook, flipping once, until shrimp are pink and curled, about 3-5 minutes.
Divide the salad between four plates, top with the shrimp, chickpeas and the salad dressing.