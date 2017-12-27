This salad is basically a who's-who of nutritional powerhouses: kale, cabbage, sunflower seeds, cherries, and more. Plus, this recipe makes enough for multiple lunches throughout the week.
Key fat-burning ingredient:
Kale: Loaded with 10 grams of fiber per serving, this uber-hip leafy green will keep you feeling full longer. Plus, it’s high in vitamin K, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.
Recipe and photo courtesy of E.A. Stewart, RD @ The Spicy RD
Make the dressing by combining oil, vinegar, garlic power, and salt in a lidded jar, and shake well to combine. Set aside until ready to use.
To make the salad, combine all the remaining ingredients, and pour ½ cup dressing (you may add more or less to suit your taste) over ingredients. Toss well, then season with salt and pepper, and serve.