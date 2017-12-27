This salad is basically a who's-who of nutritional powerhouses: kale, cabbage, sunflower seeds, cherries, and more. Plus, this recipe makes enough for multiple lunches throughout the week.

Key fat-burning ingredient:

Kale: Loaded with 10 grams of fiber per serving, this uber-hip leafy green will keep you feeling full longer. Plus, it’s high in vitamin K, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Recipe and photo courtesy of E.A. Stewart, RD @ The Spicy RD