Servings
8
Cook Time
5
Prep Time
10

This salad is basically a who's-who of nutritional powerhouses: kale, cabbage, sunflower seeds, cherries, and more. Plus, this recipe makes enough for multiple lunches throughout the week.

Key fat-burning ingredient:

Kale: Loaded with 10 grams of fiber per serving, this uber-hip leafy green will keep you feeling full longer. Plus, it’s high in vitamin K, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Recipe and photo courtesy of E.A. Stewart, RD @ The Spicy RD 

Makes 8 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
5
Ingredients 
For the Dressing:
¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup white balsamic vinegar or apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp maple syrup
⅛ tsp garlic powder
⅛ tsp salt
For the Salad:
4 cups finely chopped kale (~1 bunch)
1½ cups finely chopped purple cabbage
¾ cup dried berries and/or tart cherries
½ cup shelled frozen edamame, thawed
½ cup shelled raw sunflower seeds
½ cup mung bean or other sprouts
2 finely chopped Granny Smith apples
salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
How to make it 

Make the dressing by combining oil, vinegar, garlic power, and salt in a lidded jar, and shake well to combine. Set aside until ready to use.

To make the salad, combine all the remaining ingredients, and pour ½ cup dressing (you may add more or less to suit your taste) over ingredients. Toss well, then season with salt and pepper, and serve.