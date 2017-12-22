Comfort food is the hallmark of the holidays, but it doesn't have to be honey ham and macaroni and cheese. This high-protein, low-fat alternative to the classics is bound to be your next go-to for family get-togethers.
The macros:
Calories: 502, Carbs: 46g, Protein: 41g, Fat: 16g, Fiber: 7g
Combine sweet potatoes, onion, and taco seasoning in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add water. Cover and cook 8–10 minutes or until tender and water has almost evaporated, stirring only once.
Stir in oil and continue cooking, uncovered, 4–6 minutes or until potatoes begin to brown. Stir occasionally.
Combine sour cream and hot sauce in small bowl. Set aside.
Add beef to potato mixture. Continue to cook 5 minutes or until beef is heated through, stirring occasionally, adding 1–2 Tbsp water if needed to avoid sticking.