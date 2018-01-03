Being lower in calories and brimming with flavor, coffee is for more than just drinking. The flavor of this simple chili is brought out by adding a cup of Joe.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 270; protein: 21g; fat: 8g; carbs: 29g; sugar: 5g
Recipe by Folgers®.
Ingredients
1 lb lean ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
2 tsp minced garlic
1 cup brewed Folgers Classic Roast® Coffee
2 (14.5-oz) cans diced tomatoes with mild green chiles
2 to 3 tsp chili powder
1 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp salt
1 (15-oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (15-oz) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 (15-oz) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
Shredded cheddar cheese and sliced green onions, for garnish
How to make it
Cook beef, onion, and garlic in Dutch oven over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until beef is browned.
Stir in coffee, tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, salt, and beans. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low. Cover, and cook 30 minutes.
Garnish with cheese and green onions.