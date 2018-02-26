Servings
4
Prep Time
10

More than a tuna salad, this “superfood” sandwich is packed with both tuna and salmon, which give you a boost of protein, omega-3 fats, and selenium. Served between two slices of whole-grain bread or stuffed in a whole-wheat pita, it’s a quick and easy lunch for any busy day.

Nutrition (per sandwich)
Calories: 297; Total Fat: 9g; Saturated Fat: 2g; Protein: 25g: Carbohydrates: 28g; Sugar: 6g; Fiber: 5g; Cholesterol: 35mg; Sodium: 642mg

Recipe and photo by Katie Morford, M.S., R.D., of Mom's Kitchen Handbook.

Makes 4 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
0
Ingredients 
One 5 oz can tuna
One 5-to 6-oz can wild salmon
3 medium stalks celery, diced
2 Tbsp capers, lightly chopped
¼ cup diced red onion
2 Tbsp lemon juice
3 Tbsp mayonnaise
2 to 3 Tbsp plain Greek yogurt
8 slices 100% whole wheat bread
How to make it 

Empty the tuna and salmon into a medium bowl and break up with a fork. 

Add the remaining ingredients and mix until just combined. 

Scoop ¼ of the fish salad onto 1 slice of bread and top with a second slice. 

Cover and store leftovers in the refrigerator until ready to use.