Who says smoothies are only for breakfast? If you’re in a hurry, fruit and seeds combined with protein powder is a great meal to help those sore muscles recover after the gym.
Nutrition (per bowl)
Calories: 300; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 5g; protein: 27g; carbohydrates: 31g; sugar: 11g; fiber: 14g; cholesterol: 10mg; sodium: 220mg
Recipe and photo by Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N., owner of Nutrition Starring You, L.L.C.
Ingredients
½ cup unsweetened coconut, almond, or cashew milk
1 tsp chia seeds
1 scoop (¼ cup) vanilla whey protein powder
1 single serve packet Stevia or sweetener of choice
2 Tbsp coconut flour
1 cup frozen wild blueberries
½ cup ice
1 Tbsp unsweetened coconut, toasted
Optional: For an added punch, add 1 tsp of lemon juice and 1/8-1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger.
How to make it
Add coconut milk, chia seeds, protein powder, Stevia, coconut flour, blueberries, and ice into a blender, and blend until smooth. You may need to scrape down the sides once or twice during blending.
Transfer to a serving bowl, and top with toasted coconut.