Servings
6
Cook Time
20
Prep Time
5

These quinoa cakes are easy to make and even better to tote to work as leftovers. To make a hearty lunch, add them on top of a large green vegetable salad or stuff in a whole-grain pita filled with lettuce and tomato.

Nutrition (per quinoa cake)

Calories: 149; Total Fat: 3 grams; Saturated Fat: 1 grams; Protein: 11 grams: Carbohydrates: 19 grams; Sugar: 3 grams; Fiber: 2 grams; Cholesterol: 44 milligrams; Sodium: 247 milligrams

Recipe and photo by Lindsay Livingston, R.D., of The Lean Green Bean

Makes 6 Servings
Prep Time: 
5
Cook Time: 
20
Ingredients 
1/2 cup cooked, mashed sweet potato
2 cans tuna, drained
3/4 cup cooked quinoa
1/4 cup green onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 egg
1/4 cup plain yogurt
1 Tbsp mustard
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp paprika
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
How to make it 

In a small bowl, combine the tuna and sweet potato and mix well.

Add remaining ingredients and stir until well combined.

Using your hands, form into 6 cakes.

Place on a greased baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 20 min., flipping once.