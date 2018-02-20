These quinoa cakes are easy to make and even better to tote to work as leftovers. To make a hearty lunch, add them on top of a large green vegetable salad or stuff in a whole-grain pita filled with lettuce and tomato.
Nutrition (per quinoa cake)
Calories: 149; Total Fat: 3 grams; Saturated Fat: 1 grams; Protein: 11 grams: Carbohydrates: 19 grams; Sugar: 3 grams; Fiber: 2 grams; Cholesterol: 44 milligrams; Sodium: 247 milligrams
Recipe and photo by Lindsay Livingston, R.D., of The Lean Green Bean.
In a small bowl, combine the tuna and sweet potato and mix well.
Add remaining ingredients and stir until well combined.
Using your hands, form into 6 cakes.
Place on a greased baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 20 min., flipping once.