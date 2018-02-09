By now, you probably know the benefits of tuna — it's high in omega-3 fatty acids, it's a good souce of protein, and so on.
But instead of making the same boring old tuna salad every day, why not combine it with avocado, another great source of good fat? Plus, this salad also has oranges which contain folacin, which supports cell growth and DNA construction.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 538; Protein: 33g; Carbs: 32g; Fat: 34g; Fiber: 16g
Slice avocado in half vertically. Remove pit and scoop out flesh, leaving about 1⁄4 inch all around.
Put the scooped-out fruit in a bowl with tuna, bell pepper, onion, cucumber, yogurt, and lemon juice. Mix with a spoon.
Add orange to bowl and mix gently. Distribute mixture between avocado halves and serve.