By now, you probably know the benefits of tuna — it's high in omega-3 fatty acids, it's a good souce of protein, and so on.

But instead of making the same boring old tuna salad every day, why not combine it with avocado, another great source of good fat? Plus, this salad also has oranges which contain folacin, which supports cell growth and DNA construction.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 538; Protein: 33g; Carbs: 32g; Fat: 34g; Fiber: 16g