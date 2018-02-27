More than a tuna salad, this “superfood” sandwich is packed with both tuna and salmon, which gives you a boost of protein, omega-3 fats, and selenium. Served between two slices of whole grain bread or stuffed in a whole wheat pita, it’s a quick and easy lunch for any busy day.
Nutrition (per sandwich)
Calories: 297; Total Fat: 9 grams; Saturated Fat: 2 grams; Protein: 25 grams: Carbohydrates: 28 grams; Sugar: 6 grams; Fiber: 5 grams; Cholesterol: 35 milligrams; Sodium: 642 milligrams
Recipe and photo by Katie Morford, MS, RD of Moms Kitchen Handbook.
Empty the tuna and salmon into a medium bowl and break up with a fork.
Add the remaining ingredients and mix until just combined.
Scoop ¼ of the tuna salad onto 1 slice of bread and top with a second slice.
Cover and store leftovers in the refrigerator until ready to use.