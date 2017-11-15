Turkey for breakfast sounds unusual, but if we're going to maximize those Thanksgiving leftovers, we're going to have to use them for every meal.
With eggs as the base, you now have a vehicle to integrate the asparagus nobody else ate, and the cranberry sauce you were saving for later.
Nutrition (per serving)
273 calories, 25g protein, 15g carbs, 12g fat
In a small bowl, whisk eggs, egg whites, salt, and black pepper.
Coat large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Pour in egg mixture.
When edges begin to set, push cooked portion toward the center with a spatula. Tilt skillet so any uncooked egg reaches the hot pan. When eggs set, add turkey and asparagus to one side. Cook for 1 minute. Add brie and cook 1 to 2 minutes, till cheese melts.
Fold omelet in half. Serve with cranberry sauce.