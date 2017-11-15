How to make it

In a small bowl, combine yogurt, lime zest, and lime juice.

Heat oil over medium heat in a large skillet. When simmering, add onion and garlic; cook until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add jalapeño and cook until softened, about 1 minute. Add turkey, black beans, cumin, and oregano, and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in spinach, salt, and pepper; cook until spinach wilts, about 2 minutes.

Add 2 tbsp shredded cheese onto half of each tortilla. Top with 1 cup turkey mixture and 2 more tbsp cheese. Fold tortillas in half, pressing down to seal.

Coat large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Place over medium heat. Put 2 quesadillas in the pan and cook, turning once, till the outside browns slightly and cheese melts, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Place cooked quesadillas on a plate and slice in half. Repeat with remaining 2 quesadillas.