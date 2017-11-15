Servings
These reconsidered quesadillas will house your Thanksgiving leftovers and provide an unexpected burst of flavor. 

Nutrition (per serving)

439 calories, 41g protein, 38g carbs, 19g fat 

Ingredients 
For the yogurt sauce:
1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
2 tsp lime zest
1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
For the quesadillas:
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 jalapeño (fresh or jarred without sodium), halved, seeds removed, finely diced
8 oz leftover skinless turkey, coarsely chopped
1 cup no-salt-added black beans, drained
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp dried oregano
2 cups baby spinach, coarsely chopped
1/4 tsp salt
1/8 tsp ground black pepper
1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
4 8-inch low-carb whole-wheat flour tortillas
1/2 cup prepared salsa
How to make it 

In a small bowl, combine yogurt, lime zest, and lime juice. 

Heat oil over medium heat in a large skillet. When simmering, add onion and garlic; cook until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add jalapeño and cook until softened, about 1 minute. Add turkey, black beans, cumin, and oregano, and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in spinach, salt, and pepper; cook until spinach wilts, about 2 minutes.

Add 2 tbsp shredded cheese onto half of each tortilla. Top with 1 cup turkey mixture and 2 more tbsp cheese. Fold tortillas in half, pressing down to seal.

Coat large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Place over medium heat. Put 2 quesadillas in the pan and cook, turning once, till the outside browns slightly and cheese melts, 3 to 4 minutes per side. 

Place cooked quesadillas on a plate and slice in half. Repeat with remaining 2 quesadillas.

Serve with 1 cup yogurt sauce and 2 tbsp salsa for dipping.