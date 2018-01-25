Servings
You can easily shave off about five minutes of prep time by whipping up the dressing in advance. The rest you can quickly toss together to get a whopping 31g of protein and a healthy dose of fiber.

Nutrition (per salad, with 1Tbsp dressing)

Calories: 280; total fat: 13g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 31g; carbohydrates: 14g; sugar: 7g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 95mg; sodium: 800mg

Recipe and photo by Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N., of Nutrition Starring YOU.

Makes 1 Servings
Prep Time: 
8
Cook Time: 
2
Ingredients 
2 slices uncured turkey bacon (look for brands with 35 calories per slice)
3 slices (3 oz) reduced sodium turkey breast, rolled up and sliced
1/2 cup grape tomatoes, halved
2 cups salad greens
1/4 avocado, diced
For the Greek yogurt balsamic vinaigrette:
1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 Tbsp plain nonfat Greek yogurt
3/4 tsp honey or sorghum syrup
Salt and pepper, to taste
How to make it 

Cook turkey bacon in microwave between paper towels, according to package directions.

Roll up turkey slices into a tube shape and cut in even pieces so they look like spirals when turned on their side.

Fill a bowl with chopped salad greens. Add turkey, tomatoes, crumbled turkey bacon, and diced avocado.

Drizzle with 1-2Tbsp of dressing, and save the remainder of the recipe for another salad. To save even more time, make dressing in advance.