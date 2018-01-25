You can easily shave off about five minutes of prep time by whipping up the dressing in advance. The rest you can quickly toss together to get a whopping 31g of protein and a healthy dose of fiber.

Nutrition (per salad, with 1Tbsp dressing)

Calories: 280; total fat: 13g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 31g; carbohydrates: 14g; sugar: 7g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 95mg; sodium: 800mg

Recipe and photo by Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N., of Nutrition Starring YOU.