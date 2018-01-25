You can easily shave off about five minutes of prep time by whipping up the dressing in advance. The rest you can quickly toss together to get a whopping 31g of protein and a healthy dose of fiber.
Nutrition (per salad, with 1Tbsp dressing)
Calories: 280; total fat: 13g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 31g; carbohydrates: 14g; sugar: 7g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 95mg; sodium: 800mg
Recipe and photo by Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N., of Nutrition Starring YOU.
Cook turkey bacon in microwave between paper towels, according to package directions.
Roll up turkey slices into a tube shape and cut in even pieces so they look like spirals when turned on their side.
Fill a bowl with chopped salad greens. Add turkey, tomatoes, crumbled turkey bacon, and diced avocado.
Drizzle with 1-2Tbsp of dressing, and save the remainder of the recipe for another salad. To save even more time, make dressing in advance.