These lean, portable, bite-size turkey muffins are the perfect way to get your protein fix.
Nutrition (per muffin)
Protein: 18g; fat: 4g; carbs: 5g
Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the Renaissance Feast e-cookbook.
Spray a 12-cup muffin tin well with cooking spray, and preheat oven to 375°.
Tear bread into small pieces in a bowl, and pour milk over; let set.
Add mushrooms, onion, carrots, and garlic to a large food processor, and pulse to finely chop. In a large sauté pan, heat extra-virgin olive oil over medium heat and sauté veggies with thyme and salt and pepper for about 10 minutes. Pour into a large mixing bowl to cool slightly.
Add shredded zucchini, soaked bread, and red curry paste to the cooled veggies; stir with a wooden spoon until combined. Add turkey, and thoroughly mix.
Divide half the mixture evenly among the muffin cups. Use the back of a cookie scoop to make a depression in the center.
Divide shredded cheese among the muffin cups, then top with remaining turkey mixture, mounding as needed (it will cook down).
Bake 40 minutes, or until completely cooked through. Immediately remove with a large spoon to paper towel-lined cooling rack, leaving excess grease behind.