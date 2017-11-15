Servings
4
Prep Time
10

The Thanksgiving wrap is a yearlong go-to in delis everywhere, but it's often assembled hapazardly—often leaving you with a soggy, unappetizing mess.

There's a better way.

For this recipe, we'll deconstruct the wrap and add some fresh pomegranate arils to sub out for the cranberry sauce. Garnish well before adding your leftover turkey for a meal that will make you grateful you didn't go back for seconds.   

Nutrition (per serving):

241 calories, 22g protein, 16g carbs, 12g fat 

Makes 4 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
0
Ingredients 
8 oz leftover skinless turkey, minced
1⁄2 medium onion, finely chopped
1 celery rib, finely chopped
1/4 cup (1 oz) walnuts, finely chopped
2 Tbsp pomegranate arils/seeds (or dried cranberries)
2 Tbsp light mayonnaise
2 Tbsp nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp fresh lemon juice
1/4 tsp salt
1/8 tsp ground black pepper
4 (8-inch) low-carb whole-wheat flour tortillas
How to make it 

In a medium bowl, combine turkey, onion, celery, and walnuts with pomegranate arils.

In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper till well combined. Add to turkey. Stir to coat evenly. 

Add turkey salad to wraps. Fold the sides in and bring the bottom of tortillas up. Roll to close.