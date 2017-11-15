The Thanksgiving wrap is a yearlong go-to in delis everywhere, but it's often assembled hapazardly—often leaving you with a soggy, unappetizing mess.

There's a better way.

For this recipe, we'll deconstruct the wrap and add some fresh pomegranate arils to sub out for the cranberry sauce. Garnish well before adding your leftover turkey for a meal that will make you grateful you didn't go back for seconds.

Nutrition (per serving):

241 calories, 22g protein, 16g carbs, 12g fat