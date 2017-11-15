The Thanksgiving wrap is a yearlong go-to in delis everywhere, but it's often assembled hapazardly—often leaving you with a soggy, unappetizing mess.
There's a better way.
For this recipe, we'll deconstruct the wrap and add some fresh pomegranate arils to sub out for the cranberry sauce. Garnish well before adding your leftover turkey for a meal that will make you grateful you didn't go back for seconds.
Nutrition (per serving):
241 calories, 22g protein, 16g carbs, 12g fat
In a medium bowl, combine turkey, onion, celery, and walnuts with pomegranate arils.
In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper till well combined. Add to turkey. Stir to coat evenly.
Add turkey salad to wraps. Fold the sides in and bring the bottom of tortillas up. Roll to close.