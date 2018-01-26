For another easy one-pot meal, use leftover brown rice (or quinoa), toss it with vegetables and almonds, and top it with an over-easy egg cooked using nonstick cooking oil. It’s a speedy way to get in four food groups.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 350; total fat: 17g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 15g; carbohydrates: 37g; sugar: 5g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 185mg; sodium: 270mg
Recipe and photo by Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N.
In a large nonstick pan, sauté onion pieces in a thin layer of water. When the onions become translucent, add almonds and teriyaki sauce. Add minimal water as needed; when liquid begins to absorb, mix in green beans and almond butter. Add cooked rice to pan, mixing in garlic and cayenne pepper.
Meanwhile, spray a medium nonstick pan with cooking oil spray, and “fry” eggs.
Divide vegetable-and-rice mixture into four bowls, topping each bowl with a fried egg.