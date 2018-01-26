Servings
For another easy one-pot meal, use leftover brown rice (or quinoa), toss it with vegetables and almonds, and top it with an over-easy egg cooked using nonstick cooking oil. It’s a speedy way to get in four food groups.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 350; total fat: 17g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 15g; carbohydrates: 37g; sugar: 5g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 185mg; sodium: 270mg

Recipe and photo by Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N.

Makes 4 Servings
Prep Time: 
2
Cook Time: 
8
Ingredients 
1 onion, diced
1 small package (10-oz) frozen green beans
2 Tbsp slivered almonds
2 Tbsp reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce
1/4 cup almond butter
1/2 tsp granulated garlic
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
2 cups cooked brown rice
Cooking oil spray
4 eggs
How to make it 

In a large nonstick pan, sauté onion pieces in a thin layer of water. When the onions become translucent, add almonds and teriyaki sauce. Add minimal water as needed; when liquid begins to absorb, mix in green beans and almond butter. Add cooked rice to pan, mixing in garlic and cayenne pepper.

Meanwhile, spray a medium nonstick pan with cooking oil spray, and “fry” eggs.

Divide vegetable-and-rice mixture into four bowls, topping each bowl with a fried egg.