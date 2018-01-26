For another easy one-pot meal, use leftover brown rice (or quinoa), toss it with vegetables and almonds, and top it with an over-easy egg cooked using nonstick cooking oil. It’s a speedy way to get in four food groups.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 350; total fat: 17g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 15g; carbohydrates: 37g; sugar: 5g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 185mg; sodium: 270mg

Recipe and photo by Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N.