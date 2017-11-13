Simply getting rid of the crust means you can make this cherished recipe guilt-free—with no other health hacks needed.
Ingredients
1 (15-oz) can pumpkin
1 (12-oz) can low-fat evaporated milk
2 eggs
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground ginger
1/4 tsp ground cloves
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 tsp baking powder
How to make it
Preheat oven to 325 ̊. In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin, milk, eggs, and sugar.
In a smaller bowl, stir together the spices, salt, and baking powder, then whisk into the pumpkin mixture.
Pour into a pie dish; bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in refrigerator for at least 3 hours before serving.