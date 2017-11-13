Preheat oven to 325 ̊. In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin, milk, eggs, and sugar.

In a smaller bowl, stir together the spices, salt, and baking powder, then whisk into the pumpkin mixture.

Pour into a pie dish; bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in refrigerator for at least 3 hours before serving.