To bump up the flavor of this nutrtion-packed stew—the kale in this recipe contains lutein, an antioxidant that supports eyesight—buy spinach-and-feta chicken sausages.
Nutrition (per serving)
252 calories; 20g protein; 25g carbs; 9g fat
Ingredients
1 Tbsp coconut oil
4–6 fully cooked plain chicken sausage links
2 garlic cloves, sliced thinly
1 can low-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed
1 (14.5-oz) can low-sodium organic chicken broth
1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes
Thick handful of kale leaves, torn into 2" pieces
Sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste
How to make it
Heat oil over medium heat in a large pot or pan. Add sausage, and cook until browned (2 to 3 minutes).
Add garlic, beans, broth, and diced tomatoes, and bring to a boil (3-5 minutes).
Lower heat to a simmer, and add kale. Stir occasionally until kale has wilted (2-3 minutes). Add salt and pepper. Serve immediately.