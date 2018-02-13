Would you love to cook for your date on Valentine's Day, but aren't an ace in the kitchen? And haven't a clue what to make?

Look at dinner a bit differently. It's not a question of what you can make, but what the two of you can make together.

Spending time in the kitchen is a surefire way to get close to her, show off your sense of humor, and bond over your mission—to put a delicious meal on the table. Plus, if you totally screw up, it’s not all on you.

Try this delicious, hands-on date-night dinner for two: prosciutto and artichoke flatbread.