Would you love to cook for your date on Valentine's Day, but aren't an ace in the kitchen? And haven't a clue what to make?
Look at dinner a bit differently. It's not a question of what you can make, but what the two of you can make together.
Spending time in the kitchen is a surefire way to get close to her, show off your sense of humor, and bond over your mission—to put a delicious meal on the table. Plus, if you totally screw up, it’s not all on you.
Try this delicious, hands-on date-night dinner for two: prosciutto and artichoke flatbread.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Cut garlic bulb in half horizontally, drizzle with 1tsp olive oil, and tent with aluminum foil. Roast for 40 minutes.
Strain the artichoke hearts and pat dry.
On a medium baking tray, combine artichokes, zucchini, and oregano, and toss with 1Tbsp olive oil. Place in oven and roast for 20 minutes. (Can be done simultaneously with the roasted garlic.)
Flour a clean work surface and roll out pizza dough to about ¾" thick. Place on a lightly oiled sheet tray and brush with 1Tbsp olive oil. Sprinkle with sea salt and top with roasted garlic, artichokes, and zucchini. Add prosciutto, parmesan, and basil.
Bake at 350° for approximately 20 minutes.