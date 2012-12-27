Start the year with a clean bill of health: All you need to do is pass these fast and painless tests to ensure you're on track for a long, healthy life—and don't worry, no latexed finger or cold tube up your poop chute required (you're too young to screen for prostate or colon cancers).

Take it from Stephen Dahmer, M.D., a family physician at the Continuum Center for Health and Healing in New York City, who will check off these tests on his own to-do list in the new year.

Here are five essential health tests you should take—especially if you're under 40.