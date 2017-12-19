Throughout the holidays the booze is free-flowing. There’s nothing wrong with celebrating time with friends and family by toasting with a few holiday spirits, of course. But we all know knocking back a few too many drinks can lower inhibitions—and that leads to overindulging in fried appetizers and fat-laden desserts.

Plus, each cocktail you drink can also rack up the calories—some faster than others. So if you’re trying to mind your caloric intake while still having a good time, make sure you know this list of the worst calorie-loaded cocktail offenders. Skip these, and order up their healthier alternatives.