According to the 2015 USDA dietary guidelines, 90% of Americans aren’t getting the recommended daily amount of vegetables, and 80% aren’t taking in the recommended daily amount of fruit. Smoothies are a perfect way to take in both fruits and vegetables.

Not a huge fan of vegetables? There's a painless way to do it: Hide frozen spinach in a smoothie using nut butters, fruits, all-natural sweeteners like honey, and almond milk. Believe it or not, you'll barely taste the spinach.

Adding spinach to your smoothie helps add volume without much sugar, and also helps you meet your daily dose of vegetables. Here are 11 delicious smoothies featuring spinach as an ingredient.

Toby Amidor is the owner of Toby Amidor Nutrition and author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen.