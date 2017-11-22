"While it has the rich, warming flavors that we associate with the season, the combination of the gin and Lambic make it light and refreshing on the palate. It's also an easy drink to serve as a punch, with some orange slices, cinnamon sticks and dried cranberries thrown on top."– Annalisa Maceda, Bar Manager, The Tippler, New York, NY
Ingredients
2 oz Tanqueray gin
1 tsp Maraschino liqueur
1 heaping tsp. orange marmalade
.25. oz fresh lemon juice
1 small egg white
3 oz Belgian golden ale
Cinnamon stick
Instructions
Shake all ingredients but beer and cinnamon, without ice, for 10 seconds. Must be shaken very hard. Add ice to mixing tin and shake for 10 more seconds. Pour into a snifter or highball glass. Add the Belgian ale to the mixing tin and swirl around. Top cocktail with the beer, making sure to get all the foam into the glass. Grate fresh cinnamon over the top and enjoy. Note: If serving as punch, don't shake but add an ounce of ice-cold water per serving to the mix.