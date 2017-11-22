Is that store-bought egg nog in your glass looking a bit lackluster? We thought so.

The good news is, you don’t have to be a professional bartender to kick your holiday cocktails up a notch.

We’ve compiled simple recipes from some of the hottest bars and restaurants in the country—so simple, in fact, that you can easily make them at home. After sipping on these bad boys, you’ll never want to look at egg nog again.