Of course nothing promotes weight loss like a clean diet and regular exercise—it’s really the only way, people. However, by adding a few teaspoons, or tablespoons if you can take it, to your diet each day, you may feel fuller, longer. A study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that it slowed fat accumulation. For a more subtle way to include apple cider vinegar in your diet, mix about a tablespoon into your homemade salad dressing and drizzle over a bed of leafy greens.