Showing up empty-handed to a holiday party or family gathering is a big no-no (see: the perfect party gifts for any holiday occasion). The easiest way to please? A bottle of vino.

It doesn't have to set you back a Benjamin either. We've corralled 13 bottles varying in appellation, variety, and pairing profiles so you can find the one to take you from cheese board to main course to dessert. All are $20 or under. Get popping.