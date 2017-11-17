Just like you, we love a good dram of Scotch—especially when we're sipping a pour from one of our favorite bottles (neat, of course) in front of the fire.

That's why we couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk Scotch with Laphroaig's Simon Brooking, who just so happens to be an expert on the smoky spirit, and who also just so happens to be a Scotsman with roots that go all the way back to the 13th century.

We had Brooking put a few of our editors to the test when it comes to Scotch knowledge, including some virtually impossible-to-pronounce Scottish words.

The results? Hilarious (if not a bit embarassing) and informative.

Check out the full video below, and see if you can beat our editors when it comes to pronunciation. Oh, and always please drink like a gentleman—which is to say, drink responsibly.