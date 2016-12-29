Carbs have a bad reputation. The category can be subdivided into simple sugars, like fruit and milk, and complex carbs, like potatoes, beans, oats, and brown rice

And while many folks do overeat the wrong kinds (processed foods), wholesome carbs—when eaten at the right time and in the right amount—help maintain a healthy body and provide you with the energy you need.

For example, 90 percent of carbs fuel your brain in the form of glucose (part of the reason you should think twive about trying the extremelt low-carb keto diet). Some of the glucose is stored in the liver and muscles in the form of glycogen. When your blood sugar dips, like when you’re working out, the glycogen is released and used as energy.

So which carbs are the best? We tapped several expert registered dietitian nutritionists throughout the country, many who work with professional and collegiate athletes, to find out which carbs they prefer.

Toby Amidor is the owner of Toby Amidor Nutrition and author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen.