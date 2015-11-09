If you’re trying to lose a few pounds and unsheathe your abs, you eat a salad. It’s just what you do.

But if you aren’t careful, that salad could end up making you a couple pounds heavier.

Case in point: A hamburger and order of small fries at McDonald’s contains 480 calories and 19 grams of fat, but a Premium Southwest Salad with grilled chicken and ranch dressing will set you back 530 calories and 28 grams of fat.

OK, well hopefully you aren’t eating all of your salads from the drive-thru, but you get the point. What’s in your salad can more than negate that extra serving of veggies on your plate and pile on the pounds.

Read on to discover 10 ways you may be fattening yourself up on salads.