Sticking to a diet can seem restricting, boring, bland—but if you broaden your hunger horizons, there are actually a ton of foods ripe to help you lose those last few lbs.
What qualifies as a weight-loss food?
You want items that have at least two of three features: high fiber content to help keep you full longer and aid in digestion, high protein content to keep you full and build muscle, and/or high micronutrient content to help reduce inflammation, repair workout damage, and keep you energized.
We talked to 11 nutritionists and compiled a list of the top 100 foods you should be noshing on to lose weight without getting bored.