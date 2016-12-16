Sticking to a diet can seem restricting, boring, bland—but if you broaden your hunger horizons, there are actually a ton of foods ripe to help you lose those last few lbs.

What qualifies as a weight-loss food?

Weight loss 10 foods that will fill you up and help you lose weight Stock your kitchen with satisfying foods high in protein and fiber.

You want items that have at least two of three features: high fiber content to help keep you full longer and aid in digestion, high protein content to keep you full and build muscle, and/or high micronutrient content to help reduce inflammation, repair workout damage, and keep you energized.

We talked to 11 nutritionists and compiled a list of the top 100 foods you should be noshing on to lose weight without getting bored.