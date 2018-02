Some guys make getting a six-pack sound like some kind of sorcery, as if you need a magic formula to uncover your abs. That couldn't be further from the truth.

In reality, getting down to a healthy but minimal 7% body fat requires discipline, effort, and plenty of science about your nutritional intake. Abs are made in the kitchen, as the saying goes—so make sure you stock up on these 18 high-octane fuels (plus some seasonings) and regulate them with precision.