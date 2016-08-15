Smoothies are one of those things that have the potential to be super healthy, but often take a turn for the worst. “Designed to appear healthy, smoothies are often loaded in calories, carbohydrates, and fat. Watch out for ingredients like peanut butter, ice cream, juice, full-fat milk, and lots of fruit. Calories can climb quickly in these drinks, so opt for smoothies that use a protein powder or Greek yogurt as a base. Also, customize your smoothie and control the amount of added extras that can wreak havoc on your waistline and prevent you from shedding fat,” says Zuckerbrot. As with most meals or snacks, it’s always best to make your own to control portions and ingredients.