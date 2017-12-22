We're not above food porn. We’ll be the first to admit that we’ve also salivated over picture-perfect Instagram posts and the Internet’s deep-fried, culinary hall of shame.

We’re only human, after all, and double cheeseburgers with doughnut buns appeal to us, too. Unfortunately, they also keep us fat; so we decided to embrace it. As they say in the infomercials, “There’s got to be a better way!”

And we found it: Classic comfort food—just the way you know and love it, but with the stealthy substitution of natural muscle-building, fat-burning, and energy-boosting ingredients. It’s time to drop the guilt. Because sometimes, you can have your cake and eat it, too.