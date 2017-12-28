Let us count the ways quinoa will help you lose weight. One, it's high in fiber, so you’ll feel fuller longer. Two, it's low on the glycemic index scale, meaning your blood sugar will not spike and crash, and you won't be craving sugary foods. Three, it’s packed with muscle-building protein. Need we say more?
Cook quinoa according to instructions on package.
In a large sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add kale and toss to coat. Add 1/4 cup water and cover, cooking for 3-5 minutes. Uncover, toss, and turn heat down to low. Let cook for another 10-15 minutes, until tender, stirring occasionally, adding more water if needed. Salt and pepper to taste.
Add quinoa and sun-dried tomatoes to sauce pan, and toss to combine. Add lemon juice and olive oil, and toss to coat. Salt and pepper to taste. Optional: add toppings like slivered almonds, Parmesan cheese, or nutritional yeast.