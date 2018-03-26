You’ve probably never had a Medjool date before—which means not only are your taste buds missing out, but so is your workout. "High in carbohydrates, potassium, and other minerals, dates are a solid fuel for performance and recovery," says Katie Kissane, R.D., C.S.S.D., owner of NoCo Sports Nutrition and Fitness in Fort Collins, CO.

The king of dates, Medjools are bigger, sweeter, and juicier than any other variety. That means they not only pack more of those performance perks into one package, but popping just one in your mouth will satisfy any sugar craving, naturally.

Here, five reasons Medjool dates should be added to your performance plate.