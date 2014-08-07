All it took was one major study that showed that gluten intolerance was, in fact, a real issue for the entire world (it seems like it, doesn't it?) to go on a gluten-free diet.

Peter Gibson, a professor of gastroenterology at Monash University and director of the GI unit at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, conducted that study in 2011, and has since revisited his findings with a more aggressive and controlled approach. The second time around, Gibson found the opposite of his initial study: Subjects reported gastrointestinal distress without any clear physical cause. These findings show that gluten was not the root of the problem, but that gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivity might actually be psychological.

Many registered dietitians like Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., Kashi nutrition partner and author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen, will caution against self-diagnosis when it comes to gluten intolerance. Cutting out gluten means you're cutting out essential nutrients from your diet, which can cause a deficiency if you aren't careful to replace them with other foods. Amidor shared six good-for-you gluten-filled foods that you should eat regularly. Just because they contain wheat doesn't mean they're bad for you.