Eat it: As a guilt- and worry-free snackFiber is right up there in street cred with protein, and the new Promax LS Protein Bars are loaded with both. At only 190 calories, 18g of protein, and 14g of fiber, this bar is your answer for muscle recovery, staying "full," and no longer stressing about going overboard with carbs. And when it comes to taste, we say go with Chocolate Mint.