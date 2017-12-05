Since latkes are fried, they soak up a lot of oil and result in a dish no healthier for you than a plate of french fries. Just three small potato latkes can set you back more than 400 calories and 15g of fat—and that’s before you top them with sour cream.

Healthier swap: roasted latkes

Lighten up your potatoes by cutting the oil and roasting them instead of frying. Roasting allows you to get the same crispy edges that you crave from latkes while cutting about 10g of fat and 200 calories. Just prep your latkes as usual, and instead of frying place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. You can spray them with some light olive oil to help them crisp up more and keep the traditional aspect of latkes intact.

One cup of roasted potatoes only sets you back 200 calories and 5g of fat, a much lighter option that’s still satisfying. Plus, you can leave on the skin when grating your potatoes for extra fiber to keep you full longer. Potato skin is also rich in potassium to help counteract the blood pressure-raising effects of sodium.