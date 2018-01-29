Between training hard in the gym, busting your ass at work, and everything else the daily grind throws at you, it’s all too easy to fall into a meal-planning rut. We repeatedly hear the same dietary suggestions: grilled chicken, kale, spinach, almonds, Greek yogurt. And while we know how good those foods are, they can get old after a while.

“Most people tend to eat the same 200 foods over and over throughout their lifespan,” says Natalie Stephens, lead dietitian at the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center. And that can often be the case for fit guys, who are extra choosy about their meals.

But with a few tweaks and replacements, eating healthy can be refreshing again. Here are seven swaps to add to your regular routine.