Be careful about going too hard with your resolutions. Restricting your calorie intake too much and overdoing it in the gym can have adverse effects. “Even fit minded individuals have to be careful about balancing energy in and energy out," says Lemond. "Too-fast weight loss is going to yield muscle loss (and puts you at a higher risk to regain that weight). If you’re not very overweight, a 1-2 pound weight loss per week is where you should be." Be consistent with your diet, and get those workouts in, but also allow yourself the time to see results.