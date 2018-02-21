Comfort food is typically more associated with winter months. You crave that mac and cheese or deep dish pizza when you’re freezing and it’s snowing outside—and you know you can hide your gut under layers (and more layers) of clothing.

As we transition into spring and—finally!—summer, though, we cut most of the crap in favor of lighter fare: white wine, light beer, fresh spring veggies. But not all foods popular in the warmer months are great for your gut. In fact, some of the most popular summer foods are seriously dangerous for your diet (and for your health, in the case of item number eight). There are the obvious ones—ice cream, frozen cocktails—but there are also some surprisingly sinful summer munchies on this list.

Read on to learn which foods to avoid—and, for some, how to enjoy them without wrecking your six pack.